GardX – Paint Protection Provider of the Year 2023

When it comes to selling value-added products such as paint protection, top brand awareness and helpful marketing are critical.

And GardX – which is 20 years old this year – claimed victory in this category, adding yet another impressive Car Dealer Power trophy to its collection, thanks to some stunning feedback from our readers.

It was the ninth year in a row that car dealers named it as the top provider of paint protection and a delighted Amanda Massey, the firm’s director of client development, told us: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled. It’s an amazing accolade for us.

‘We’re very, very lucky to have won it so many times before, so this is fantastic news for us. And because it’s voted for by our customers, it makes it even more special.’

But with such an impressive track record, did complacency ever set in?

‘No, not at all,’ said Massey. ‘Every year when we know the awards are coming we’re very positive, we’re very upbeat.

‘We’re very focused as a company on winning awards, because they are a fantastic recognition by customers and what they think of you, so for us it’s really important. We’re hoping to go for the 10th award next year!’

What did she think was the secret to GardX’s success?

‘I think the fact that we constantly evolve as a business,’ said Massey.

‘We’re not complacent in any way with our products or our portfolio, and certainly not our customers and our relationships. So for us that’s key.’

She added: ‘To be constantly ahead of the market, bringing new things to market, is key for us. And the relationships that we have with our customers.

‘We’ve got many, many customers that we’ve had since the day that we opened the doors as GardX and they remain with us now, which I think is testament to the fantastic work that we collectively do with them.

‘They’re very supportive of us and likewise we are of them. And I think that’s key for any business – you’re only as good as what your customers believe in you and think of you.’

Reflecting on the past 12 months, Massey said: ‘We brought to market many, many new products, many new digital platforms and solutions for our customers. So we’ve been busy working to make sure that those messages are delivered to customers.

‘We’ve enhanced the product and we’ve enhanced our portfolio, so it’s key for us to be able to get that message out there but also to be able to support our customers with our existing portfolio and obviously the products that currently make us a great success in the industry.’

Massey finished by commenting on what the win meant for the GardX team as a whole.

‘It’s the recognition I think that they deserve, and it’s the recognition for a job well done. And we’ve got a fantastic team. We couldn’t be who we are today without the team behind us, working with us. We’ve got a great team!’

GardX scored a hat-trick at Car Dealer Power 2023, with the company also scooping this year’s trophies in the Personalised Video and Production Innovation categories.