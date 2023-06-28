First Response – Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime) 2023

Sometimes a car buyer’s circumstances can make getting finance approved a little bit tricky, which is where the winners of this category come in.

First Response has been a serial winner in these awards over the years thanks to its outstanding customer service and brilliant products and has once again picked up our Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime) award.

While our highly commended firms impressed readers with their abilities at dealing with customers who fall outside of the normal lending criteria, First Response still managed to stand clear at the top of the pile.

Voters loved their superb service and passionate team and said the firm always goes above and beyond to help get the deal done.

The business employs close to 300 people at its offices in Nottingham, Leigh and Glasgow and places an emphasis on top quality service to both dealers and customers.

We caught up with head of sales Jonathan Such to chat about the win.

‘We’ll gladly accept any recognition that comes our way,’ he told Car Dealer.

‘When you’ve worked for a business for a long time, like a lot of our employees have, you very much become focused on your business and what you’re doing and you think you’re doing a good job but you’re up against a lot of competition.

‘Awards like this are really good indications of the fact that you are doing a good job.

‘It’s one of the opportunities we do get for external feedback on the service and products that we offer.

‘It never becomes tiring, we’ll gladly accept it and thank you for the feedback.’

The latest award for First Response comes after a jam packed year, crammed full of exciting developments for the firm.

Such described the last year as being ‘exceptionally busy’ but pledged to continue working hard in the hope of retaining the prize next year.

He added: ‘It seems like we’ve always got numerous projects on the go, probably too many in all honesty, but that just gives us an indication as to things that we’re trying to do.

‘Business volumes have been extraordinary. Certainly last year, towards the end of the year, where it typically tends to fall off a little bit, trends were going upwards, I think we’re not alone in that – I think a couple of lenders have been in the same category – and this year has started the same.

‘When business volumes are as high as they’ve been, you have to be on your toes a little bit more, because ultimately, the dealers and our partners expect that service still.

‘We’ve had to make sure that increased business volumes doesn’t mean decreasing service. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that.’