Spidersnet – Extra Mile Award 2023

Our Extra Mile Award is one of the most special awards at Car Dealer Power.

It recognises the firms that go above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to looking after their customers.

These are the companies that our Car Dealer readers have highlighted as really helping them improve their businesses.

And this year, one firm shone bright, receiving fantastic feedback in our survey – Spidersnet.

One dealer said the firm ‘blew them away’ with its help, while many others singled it out for its great customer service.

The Brighton-based business also scooped the Dealer Management System of the Year trophy at 2023’s Car Dealer Power for its Autopromotor offering, and MD Katie Balkham said they were over the moon.

She said: ‘To get one award is fantastic; to get two is absolutely amazing! And for it to be the Extra Mile Award, we couldn’t be happier. We’re just so proud and so super-excited.

‘It’s a really special one for us and great recognition for our whole team who really do go over and above for our customers every day.’

She added: ‘Over the past few years, we’ve had such a huge focus on our customers and the support that we give them.

‘As well as constantly innovating new products and services, it really is about that service that we provide to our dealers and it’s such an important part of their business, so I’m so glad that it’s come through and we’ve stood out on that side.’

Spidersnet now operates in a highly competitive space, so to win the Extra Mile Award means it really is doing something special. We asked Balkham what it was that she thought made the company stand out.

She said: ‘I think our team really, really believe in what we are doing and what we want to do.

‘It can be quite daunting for a customer to move from one provider that sometimes they’re fairly happy with to a new one. It’s a big change.

‘And really our focus is to just make those customers feel as welcome and as comfortable and as supported as we possibly can, as well as keeping that communication up as best we can throughout their entire journey with us. We have a real focus on our levels of support.’

And communication is certainly the name of the game for Spidernet: dealers can contact it via phone, email, WhatsApp and live chat – there are so many channels open to them.

Balkham said: ‘It’s entirely up to them how they feel best to communicate with us and we will reciprocate that, we’re here to support that, and it goes beyond office hours as well.’

The past 12 months have certainly been busy for Spidersnet, with Balkham calling it ‘a fantastic year of growth both from a customer acquisition perspective and a product development perspective’ and there’s plenty more on the way, with expanding the team and customer base.

Balkham concluded by saying: ‘Thank you to all of our customers and suppliers who have voted for us over the past few months!

‘We’re extremely privileged to be in this position and I just think it’s great recognition for our entire team who have really put everything towards getting to this point. We’re just really grateful.’

Spidersnet was also highly commended in the Website Provider for Franchised Dealers category.