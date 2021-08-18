Car Dealer Power is a benchmark award and boosts customer trust, says 2020 winner

Top recruitment agency Perfect Placement is hoping to make it nine victories in a row this year at Car Dealer Power because it knows the value of winning one of the coveted trophies.

It was named Recruitment Agency of the Year at Car Dealer Power 2020 by dealers who took part in our annual survey, continuing the winning streak it’s enjoyed since 2013.

Head of recruitment support Ashley Camies told us what it meant to them all, saying: ‘Winning any award is an amazing feat. However, to win the Car Dealer Power award is, in our opinion, the best one you can win.

‘Instead of a panel of judges deciding our fate, it is decided upon by the people that know our business and interact with us on a daily basis.

‘In our eyes, it is the highest accolade there is and we have been lucky enough to be awarded the recruitment agency title since 2013.

‘As a company we are always absolutely thrilled to be nominated, so to then win is just incredible.’

She added: ‘2020 was a year full of challenges for all of us, so to know that we were still able to provide an award-winning service during this tough time meant so much to us.’

Camies also highlighted exactly what Car Dealer Power represented.

‘Ultimately, it’s a benchmark for us to ensure the service we are providing is still in line with the expectations of those that come to us to help with their recruitment needs.

‘It’s also helped raise our brand awareness.

‘We frequently have new businesses and candidates contact us that have seen we are recognised as the leading automotive recruiter and, as a result, place their trust in us to assist them with their needs when it comes to hiring or seeking that new position.

‘It is also a great motivator for our own employees, as it is ultimately them that the award is recognising, so it’s a great way for them to see that their hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed and to keep on providing that brilliant service.’

Car Dealer Power is based on dealers nominating their favourite suppliers as well as manufacturers, and Camies said: ‘We would absolutely love to be nominated again for this award.

‘A Car Dealer Power award is the best award we could ask for, as it comes as a result of the relationships we have built with the people we work with and for.

‘We have always been overjoyed to have been notified that we have been nominated, so we are really hopeful that we can get that same buzz and excitement this year.’

Did she have any advice for nominees?

‘Our ethos is simple. We always strive to help as many people as we possibly can while ensuring we deliver a first-class service to everyone we interact with.

‘You won’t always win every opportunity, but if you are honest, provide a good service and are kind to everyone you deal with, good things will come your way.’

Looking back on 2020 as well as ahead, Camies said: ‘It hasn’t been without its challenges, that’s for sure.

‘However, we are so proud that we have been able to assist so many businesses with their staffing requirements and so many job seekers with their search for a new role over the past year.

‘Things are extremely busy for us at the moment, with more jobs available than ever before. It is great to see the trade bouncing back and relying on us to help it recruit.

‘The future for us is to keep on doing what we have been doing and to keep on providing only the best service possible.

‘We have been so phenomenally busy that we have been fortunate enough to take on some new staff of our own, and we hope to continue to be able to expand and grow to ensure every motor trade business in the UK knows they can rely on us for all of their staffing solutions.

‘Of course, we also hope that the future for us involves another Car Dealer Power award and to be crowned Recruitment Agency of the Year 2021!’

Voting for Car Dealer Power 2021 closes on Tuesday, August 31. Simply click on this link to be taken to the survey, which only takes a few minutes to complete.

The categories for suppliers are listed below. Meanwhile, we assess manufacturers in 13 categories – from finance offers to brand awareness, marketing to bonus structure – then rank them.

Once we’ve received all the surveys, the number-crunching will begin so we can determine not only the winners of our coveted Car Dealer Power trophies but also the highly commendeds.

The big reveals will subsequently take place on our YouTube channel, as the awards event is once again being held digitally.

Any car dealer can vote in Car Dealer Power, and independents can skip straight to naming their favourite suppliers.

Don’t delay and make sure your voice gets heard by voting in our survey!

Car Dealer Power 2021 categories

SUPPLIERS

• Cleaning Product of the Year

• Recruitment Agency of the Year

• Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

• Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

• Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

• Dealer Management System of the Year

• Website Provider for Independent Dealers

• Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

• Provenance Check Provider of the Year

• Warranty Provider of the Year

• Paint Protection Provider of the Year

• Auction House of the Year

• Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

• Online Advertiser for New Cars

• Online Advertiser for Used Cars

• Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

• Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

• Video Provider of the Year

• Extra Mile Award

• Product Innovation of the Year

MANUFACTURERS

• Manufacturer of the Year

• Car of the Year

Click here now to vote for your favourites

Watch last year’s Car Dealer Power below:

Pictured at top from left are Perfect Placement managing consultant Matthew Cross, recruitment executive Georgia Twining, regional recruitment consultant Grace Morley, recruitment executives Harry Woodcock and Alishia Douce, and senior recruitment consultant Aaron Hunter with the company’s Car Dealer Power 2020 award