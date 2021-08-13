Why it’s important to take part in Car Dealer Power – but hurry to get those votes in!

Serial Car Dealer Power award winner Cap HPI refuses to get complacent about its triumphs.

It scooped the Provenance Check Provider of the Year trophy for an amazing eighth year in a row at Car Dealer Power 2020 and head of marketing David Collings stressed how important Car Dealer Power is.

‘The awards are unique, as they are voted for by users of the service we provide,’ he said.

‘Winning a Power award reinforces the message that our products are valued by our customers.

‘And if our customers think we’re the best, then this is a great message to those who are not yet customers to give Cap HPI a try and see what value they get from a relationship with us.’

He added that last year’s victory had meant everything to the team at Cap HPI.

‘There is nothing more pleasing than winning an award that is voted for by your customers.

‘We’re immensely proud and grateful that our customers rate us the best. It proves our strategy and all the hard work everyone in the business puts into our products pays off.’

However, he commented: ‘Whilst we’re thrilled by this recognition, we absolutely understand that we have to work very hard for our customers to keep these accolades.

‘But it’s also great for Cap HPI. By showcasing our multi-award-winning products, we can attract the best people.

‘This allows us to develop improvements to our products that ensure our customers get the best return on their investment and the best value from us.’

Collings said: ‘Like every business, the past 12 months and beyond have been challenging and we’ve needed to adapt just like everyone else.

‘We understood that we needed to be part of the solution as many customers struggled through the Covid-19 ramifications.’

He added: ‘As we look forward to the future, there’s no doubt it’s going to be an interesting ride.

‘The challenges for the industry won’t go away. WLTP and Brexit fallout, the continuing increase in vehicle fraud, unprecedented valuation movements, widespread development of electric and alternative fuel technology, subscription services, vehicle autonomy… The list goes on.

‘But at Cap HPI we’re ready and we’re here to help our customers through the next 12 months and beyond to help them face these challenges head on.

‘And if our customers continue to award us further Power nominations, we couldn’t be more grateful.’

Voting for Car Dealer Power 2021 closes on Tuesday, August 31.

The categories for suppliers are listed below. Meanwhile, we assess manufacturers in 13 categories – from finance offers to brand awareness, marketing to bonus structure – then rank them.

Once we’ve received all the surveys, the number-crunching will begin so we can determine not only the winners of our coveted Car Dealer Power trophies but also the highly commendeds.

The big reveals will subsequently take place on our YouTube channel, as the awards event is once again being held digitally.

Any car dealer can vote in Car Dealer Power, and independents can skip straight to naming their favourite suppliers.

Don’t delay and make sure your voice gets heard by voting in our survey!

