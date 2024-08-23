Car dealer Robin Luscombe raises £23,000 for prostate cancer as he speaks out on his own battle

Leading car dealer Robin Luscombe has raised more than £23,000 with a special event for prostate cancer.

The legendary Luscombe Motors boss was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and underwent surgery back in January.

He is now back fit and fighting and is doing whatever he can to help others within the motor trade, who may be going through the same thing.

Car Dealer reported in June that the Yorkshireman has offered all staff the chance to access a simple home blood test kit, which can then be sent off to a lab for screening.

Now, he has also organised ‘Lusky’s Lead Mine Marathon’ – a trials bike marathon up a Yorkshire rocky stream.

The event, held on August 10, has now raised an eye-watering £23,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, with the money going towards funding vital treatments and research.

Luscombe, who won our Lifetime Achievement Award at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards in 2022, recently sat down with Auto Trader to discuss his cancer journey.

In a frank and emotional interview, Luscombe encouraged men to get themselves checked and emphasised the importance of catching the condition early.

He said: ‘It’s a death sentence if you don’t discover it until you’ve got symptoms. When you’ve got some symptoms, it’s probably too late.

‘I’m a typical man. I never go to the doctors and I don’t go for tests. I’m passionate about riding trials bikes and in the summer I was struggling. I knew there was something wrong, which as it turns out was nothing to do with prostate cancer.

‘I’d just got a bug but by pure chance they picked up that there was a trace of urine in my blood in my urine.

‘I think there are so many people like me. So many blokes, especially in the motor industry and my biking community, that don’t go to the doctors. There’s always something else to do.

‘The problem with prostate cancer is that you do feel alright. I was walking into hospital feeling absolutely bang on, perfect, there’s nothing wrong with me, and I’ve got cancer.’

Appealing to other retailers, he added: ‘Get a test. I’m making it easy to get a test.

‘I didn’t know before I’d been through this experience that you can actually buy a test for £20 or £30 online, pinprick your finger, send it off and a week later you find out what your PSA score is. You don’t have to go to the doctor’s.

‘It’s not 100% but it certainly gives you an idea. If you get that and you’ve got a high PSA score and it’s taken you five minutes at work to pinprick your finger, that could just save your life.

‘It’s so cheap and easy and simple to do.’

You can watch the full interview below: