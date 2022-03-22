Car dealer speaks out after reckless driver caused £50,000 of damage to Peterborough dealership

A used car dealer has spoken out after a dramatic crash saw an out-of-control motorist cause £50,000-worth of damage to his dealership in Peterborough.

Car Dealer reported earlier this month that police had launched an investigation following the collision at Christopher Andrew Cars Ltd.

Boss Christopher Hartwig has now come forward to give more details about the crash and the impact it has had on his business.

The collision saw a passing driver shatter a metal fence before overturning and catapulting into a row of vans.

He then fled the scene before the emergency services arrived and police are yet to make any arrests, CambridgeshireLive reports.

Hartwig says that two vans were hit in the collision– and though they are insured – the damage caused could total up to £50,000.

Amazingly, nobody was injured in the crash and Hartwig was alerted by a member of staff who was still on site.

He said: ‘I got a phone call at about 8pm from one of the workers, saying “you better get here quick”.

‘It was quite dangerous really. I don’t know how they managed it.

‘They rolled into the gate and I imagine if the gate went down they would have been a lot more injured. The gate probably softened it for them.’

He added: ‘At the moment, there’s over £40,000 worth of damage plus the fence; probably just over £50,000 worth in total.

‘Luckily no-one was injured walking or driving past as it’s only a 40mph zone.’

The incident took place on the evening of March 7 with police called to the scene at around 7.50pm.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service removed the crashed car that had been abandoned by the fleeing driver.

A police statement at the time said: ‘At about 19:50 hours officers along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, Rural Community Action Team (RCAT) and the BCH Dog Unit attended this single vehicle RTC on Station Road, Whittlesey.

‘The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing into this collision.’

Images provided by Cambridgeshire Constabulary