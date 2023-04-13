Log in
Keyloop fees increaseKeyloop fees increase

Exclusive News

Car dealers fear huge bill increases as a result of secret row between suppliers and Keyloop

  • DMS provider Keyloop is said to be ramping up fees to its partners
  • Partners say they’ve been told to hand over up to 30 per cent of the cash they invoice dealers
  • ‘Ultimatum’ to suppliers from Keyloop is to absorb the cost or pass it on to car dealers
  • In a statement, Keyloop said it is making the changes ‘to treat all partners equally and fairly’
Time 9:49 am, April 13, 2023

Car dealers could end up facing vastly inflated bills from a host of suppliers after a row over ‘unfair charges’ broke out into the open.

A swathe of car dealer suppliers are at loggerheads with one of the industry’s biggest dealer management software (DMS) providers after the latter said it would be hiking fees.

DMS provider Keyloop has told its partners that their current agreements will be terminated on May 7 and they must sign new terms. 

Keyloop has said these suppliers must now hand over ‘between 20 and 30 per cent of the revenue they invoice dealers’ or face being cut off completely from the data they need to provide their services.

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

