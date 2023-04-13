Car dealers fear huge bill increases as a result of secret row between suppliers and Keyloop

Car dealers could end up facing vastly inflated bills from a host of suppliers after a row over ‘unfair charges’ broke out into the open.

A swathe of car dealer suppliers are at loggerheads with one of the industry’s biggest dealer management software (DMS) providers after the latter said it would be hiking fees.

DMS provider Keyloop has told its partners that their current agreements will be terminated on May 7 and they must sign new terms.

Keyloop has said these suppliers must now hand over ‘between 20 and 30 per cent of the revenue they invoice dealers’ or face being cut off completely from the data they need to provide their services.