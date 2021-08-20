Car dealers take centre stage as Motorway launches major national advertising campaign

Used car marketplace Motorway has launched a multi-million-pound nationwide advertising campaign across TV, outdoor, radio and digital channels.

The aim is to show people how they can get the best deal from the comfort of their own home.

The all-new TV advert – which airs for the first time tonight – follows the journey of a Motorway customer enjoying the company’s end-to-end car-selling experience for the first time, with professional dealers bidding against each other to win the vehicle.

It opens with the customer uploading his car on to the platform while relaxing in his bathtub. Viewers are then given a sneak peek into what happens behind the scenes in a Motorway car sale.

Set on an actual motorway, car dealers race against each other to reach the car, all bidding to secure the best price.

The winning dealer performs a daring stunt, jumping from his vehicle to collect the car, ultimately resulting in the blissfully unaware customer getting a great deal from the comfort of their home.

The film ends with the brand’s new tagline ‘This is the Motorway’.

The 30-second commercial launches during Coronation Street on ITV at 8pm tonight (August 20), followed by a programme takeover of Deceit on Channel 4 between 9pm and 10pm.

The TV ad will be supported by radio, social and an outdoor campaign launching in September that unveils Motorway’s newly refreshed visual identity.

Tom Leathes, CEO of Motorway, said: ‘Motorway has scaled up really quickly this year to become the preferred stock source for thousands of dealers across the UK.

‘Our team has worked incredibly hard to help our dealers buy the best stock from the public in a seamless way, supporting them to supercharge their margins and leverage the power of online trading.

‘Our new nationwide ad campaign is set to further increase stock availability as we introduce the Motorway service to an even greater consumer audience.

‘And what better way to do that than by making car dealers themselves the stars of the show?

‘We have no doubt this campaign, combined with the unparalleled service from our fast-growing team, will provide our dealers with even greater access to the best privately owned used cars at the right price, 100 per cent online.’