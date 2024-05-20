Car dealership which closed after more than 60 years set to be bulldozed under new plans

A car dealership which recently closed after more than 60 years could be bulldozed if new plans are given the go-ahead.

Car Dealer reported last summer that Bristol Street Motors was closing its Ford Stroud dealership with ‘no prospect’ of adding an alternative brand at the Gloucestershire location.

Since then the historic site has lay derelict and plans have now been submitted to knock the showroom to the ground.

In its place, developers want to repurpose the site for ‘residential uses, along with access, parking, landscaping & associated infrastructure’.

If given the green light, it would mark an end to six decades of motor traders operating from the site.

Prior to Bristol Street Motors taking over, the dealership traded under the names Valley Motors and Coulters and even had its own petrol pumps until 2015.

The Stroud Times reports that the Consultations and Highways Committee of Stroud Town Council will be evaluating the application this evening (May 20).

A spokesperson for the Town Council said: ‘Public feedback is highly valued and will play a crucial role in shaping the committee’s response to the planning authority.’

Confirming the closure last June, a Bristol Street Motors spokesman said: ‘The decision to close our Bristol Street Motors Ford dealership in Stroud has not been taken lightly.

‘The Group regularly reviews its franchised dealership and property portfolio to ensure that we are able to operate the business profitably and successfully.

‘In line with changes made in Ford’s UK representation plan, our dealership in Stroud was removed as a new car franchise point some time ago. There is no prospect of being able to add an alternative franchise to the dealership.’