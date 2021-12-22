Car retailer Charles Hurst pledges to make entire estate carbon neutral to celebrate 110th anniversary

Car retailer Charles Hurst, has pledged to make its entire estate carbon neutral as the firm looks ahead to its 110th anniversary next year.

The Lookers-owned company, which is the largest car retailer in Northern Ireland, has announced a number of measures designed to help it reach net zero.

There will be roll-out of an extensive electric vehicle charging network powered by renewable energy with proposals also in place to extend its programme of reducing internal energy use and raising recycling rates.

Jeff McCartney, operations director, at Charles Hurst, said: ‘Our industry has an important leadership role to play, not only because of the ambitious targets set out for the roll-out of electric vehicles to replace diesel and petrol, but because we have an opportunity to lead by example in our own businesses.

‘We are committed to continuing our investment in this area.’