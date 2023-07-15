Car showroom could replace disused domestic appliances shop

A car showroom is poised to replace a shop that used to sell and repair domestic appliances.

A proposal to change the use of the premises in Market Street, Church, Accrington, Lancashire, has been lodged with Hyndburn Council by Zulfariz Rashid, who says he wants to put up a car dealership and forecourt in its place.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Rashid says in his application: ‘The last use of the premises was a retail shop selling home appliances, and repair works were also provided. The shop is currently vacant.

‘This premises is ideal for a car dealership as it is in a main road location and is in keeping within the area. The proposal will not affect any neighbouring properties or the public.

‘The proposed change of use has good accessibility with off-street parking within the premises and is situated on a bus route.

‘The shop is on a ground level and pedestrianised immediately along the frontage, so there would be no conflict with pedestrians and motorised vehicles.

‘The scale of the development is compatible with the surrounding shop units – there would be no extensions to the built form. However, external changes are to be made to bring the premises up to a modern design.’

Rashid also wants to adopt derelict land that’s at the back of the site – known as Market Street Works – for use as parking.

In his application, he says: ‘The land to the rear of the premises is currently in a state of disrepair. Several attempts have been made to find the owners but have been unsuccessful.

‘Once the land has been adopted this would be used as staff/customer parking. The land will be regularly maintained.’

Rashid argues his case, saying: ‘The proposal will have a positive impact on the vitality and viability of this local area, providing a specialised service.’

