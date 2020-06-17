Fords of Winsford has joined the RAC Dealer Network.

Paul Campion, general manager at the car supermarket, said his company had been attracted by the strength of the RAC brand, quality of the RAC-branded range of warranties, high level of support offered by the network, plus the stability of both the RAC and Assurant, which is its partner in the warranty and aftersales sector.

‘For our customers, the RAC name brings with it a huge degree of recognition and trust – something that can play an important part in a used car purchasing decision, especially as we move into a post-lockdown used car market with more remote sales.

‘In partnering with the RAC and Assurant, we know that we are dealing with organisations that are extremely stable in terms of their offering and their finances, and which provide a warranty that brings genuine value and reassurance to our customer proposition, as it is developed to meet the needs of what is now a rapidly changing market.’

Rich Green, president of the UK and automotive Europe divisions for Assurant, said: ‘We’re very pleased to be working with Fords of Winsford, who have an excellent reputation across our sector for their innovative and successful approach to used car retail.

‘The ethos their whole team puts around having the customer at the forefront mirrors our own and it’s a privilege to include them as a significant member of the RAC Dealer Network.’

The family-owned dealership, which was established in 1959, has sites in Winsford and Manchester.

The RAC’s network now comprises 1,500 dealers.

