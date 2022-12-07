Carite – Used Car Customer Care Winner 2022

Carite won the hotly contested Used Car Customer Care trophy at this year’s awards.

Assessors were not only looking for consistently high scores in online reviews, they also wanted to see a great website, have friendly conversations with members of the team, as well as receive a prompt and efficient response to their inquiries.

The judges noted that the Swindon-based dealership’s excellent feedback online was backed up by a well-designed, easy-to-navigate website, while interaction with colleagues was pressure-free and informative.

Tim Maddocks, the managing director of Carite, said on the night: ‘I’m super-excited. I’m a bit emotional but very excited at the same time. It wasn’t expected but it was so nice to be recognised.

‘We have all got a passion for the job and the same goal at the end to get out what we want.

‘From the start to where we are now six years later is absolutely amazing.

“It’s a good business. We get smarter and more dedicated every single day and this award gives us even more confidence. It means so much.’

Angus MacKinnon

Carite

Crompton Way Motors

Grimsdyke Car Sales

Plympton Car Centre

James Baggott said: The Used Car Customer Care category is one of the most keenly contested every year at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards. That’s hardly surprising really – every customer-facing organisation wants to deliver wonderful customer care!

‘Carite absolutely aced the mystery shopping round, which is no mean feat, and online feedback showed that countless customers had received similarly impressive levels of service and communication.

‘This is a well-deserved win for the team.’

Mike Brewer added: ‘It looks like Carite are getting it right when it comes to used car customer care!

‘Well done to everyone concerned – a banging result and welcome peace of mind for car buyers in the Swindon area and beyond.’

Pictured at top from left are Lee Coomber (RAC client director at Assurant), Robin Smith, Craig Applegate, Jack Chappell, Tim Maddocks, Tom Ellis and Mike Brewer

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below