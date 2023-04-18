Carvertical warns buyers and dealers not to treat provenance checks as fact as some fraud is ‘impossible’ to stop

One of the country’s leading car provenance check providers says it is impossible to completely protect against fraud and has warned users not to take reports as fact.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast, Carvertical’s head of communications, Matas Buzelis said the outfit was doing a good job at ensuring its reports are as accurate as possible.

However, he admitted that some fraudsters would always slip through the net and issued a warning to users to be aware.

He also pointed to the fact that often innocent mistakes can lead to inaccuracies in history checks but said that Carvertical’s cutting edge tools were well placed to counter issues.

Appearing alongside Car Dealer’s James Batchelor and Jon Raey, Buzelis said: ‘Our aim, I think, is to erase the asymmetry of information between the sellers of the car and the buyers of the car.

‘This is the our ultimate goal. I’m not quite sure if doable though at the end of the day because there still is some level of fraud that I think it’s impossible to tackle.

‘With these tools, I think we are doing quite a good job but I think criminals who tamper with current data and current information, they’re finding some ways around this but we are making life harder for them.’

He added: ‘As a recommendation, they [users] shouldn’t treat every every statement like a fact.

‘There are situations where, for instance, a car went for an MOT inspection, and a person who, who was who should have written the odometer value to the into the computer has made a mistake.

‘Right there in our history report, there will be this mistake, and we can’t do anything about that.’

The latest issue of the Car Dealer podcast went live on Friday and covered the biggest headlines from the Car Dealer website last week (beginning April 10).

Among the topics up for discussion were a secret row between suppliers and Keyloop and Mark Lavery’s comments on the new wave of Chinese EV brands set to flood the UK market.

