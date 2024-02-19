Carwow Group adds to senior leadership team after agreeing deal for Auto Express and Evo

Carwow Group has confirmed a shake-up to its leadership team as it continues to step up growth at a rapid rate.

Car Dealer reported last week that Carwow has agreed a deal to buy both Auto Express and Evo for undisclosed sum.

Following that news, the firm has announced two new senior appointments, who have been tasked with ‘supporting international growth plans’.

Up first, Gaurav Jain joins the outfit as commercial director for the group’s UK business, from Meta, where he worked as head of global strategy & programs.

He was previously responsible for scaling Uber Eats across the UK and will oversee Carwow’s Get Your Car as part of his new role.

He will also lead the company’s commercial functions, helping to support its strategic plan to become the go-to destination to buy and sell cars with total confidence.

Also joining the firm is Dean Aston, who has been appointed Carwow Group’s director of people & talent.

Based in London, he will be responsible for leading bringing together culture, growth, diversity, equity and inclusion, and business transformation to create a ‘world-class employee experience’.

He joins Carwow from Babylon (now eMed), where he built, developed and led global teams across talent acquisition, business partnering and people operations. Prior to Babylon, he held senior positions at Trainline and Google.

Commenting on the latest appointments, Alice Flaye, Carwow Group’s chief business & operations officer, said: ‘We’re always investing in talent across the business to help us deliver our ambitious growth plans.

‘It’s certainly an exciting time to be joining Carwow Group – both Gaurav and Dean bring fantastic experience and expertise in their specialist areas gained from working at leading global tech companies, and we are excited to see how they now help us shape Carwow’s future.’