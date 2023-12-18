Carwow to continue daily sales over Christmas as it looks to support used car dealers

Carwow is to keep running auctions throughout the festive period as it looks to continue supporting dealers.

The marketplace’s daily online sales will carry on as usual for the majority of the Christmas season with just a few breaks for bank holidays.

Auctions will continue, via Carwow’s ‘Sell My Car’ service, up to and including this Saturday (Dec 23) before taking three days off for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

They will then continue between December 27 and December 30 before another two-day break for the New Year celebrations.

Sales will return to normal from January 2, once the festivities are at an end.

The timetable has been designed in alignment with Carwow’s detailed data, which has identified a sharp uplift in both consumer searches and enquiries from Boxing Day.

Experts found that on 30 December last year, the average number of visitors was 29 per cent higher than the daily average for November and December.

With visits to Carwow up by 16 per cent last month year-on-year, the online marketplace expects this Christmas to be another strong period for web traffic.

Bosses believe that by maintaining auctions, the firm can help dealers source quality used vehicles to fill or replenish their forecourts over the festive period.

Sally Foote, Carwow’s chief commercial officer – Sell My Car, said: ‘Our data shows that consumer searches and enquiries really spike over the festive period.

‘Many people, having done a long drive to visit friends and family, use some of that down-time between Boxing Day and New Year to be productive and tick things off their to-do list, be that planning holidays, New Year resolutions or changing their car.

‘We see more people coming to Carwow to start researching the car (new or used) they might upgrade to in January, or how they might go about selling their current car in one of our online auctions.

”There will be dealers up and down the UK working over that ‘Twixmas’ period (27-30 Dec) making the most of drivers having some time off work to go to visit showrooms.

‘We want to ensure our dealers are equipped with the tools they need to source quality used stock to fill and replenish their forecourts.

‘Not only will our auctions and collections service ensure dealers can purchase and receive fresh stock quickly, we’re continually improving our tools and platform, meaning they will have peace of mind that the vehicles they are purchasing are of the very highest standard.’