Log in
James Buxton CarzamJames Buxton Carzam

News

Carzam appoints former Audi fleet boss James Buxton as chief commercial officer

  • James Buxton is appointed chief commercial officer at Carzam
  • Buxton previously held role at Head of Fleet at Audi UK
  • Prior to that he also worked for Porsche GB, Nissan and Sytner Group

Time 40 seconds ago

Online used car retailer Carzam has appointed ex-Audi fleet boss James Buxton as its new chief commercial officer.

Buxton was head of fleet for Audi UK from 2019, having previously held roles at the company as sales operations lead and national used car manager.

Before that, he also worked in senior roles at Porsche GB and Nissan, coming from a retail career with Sytner Group.

Fill out our Car Dealer Power survey

The online-only dealer says this move will further strengthen its aspirations of providing customers and end-to-end experience.

Carzam CEO Kirk O’Callaghan said: ‘James is another high calibre addition to the Carzam team and knows the used car market inside out.

‘He also possesses in-depth knowledge of the fleet market having most recently been responsible for returning Audi to the number one position in the UK’s fleet market.

‘We are hugely excited about him joining Carzam, where he will play a significant role in developing our business and he brings further strength to an already deeply experienced and knowledgeable senior leadership team with the customer at its core.’

Advert

Buxton added: ‘I am delighted to be joining such an exciting business and be working with such a dynamic team of leading industry players.

‘Having had the opportunity to review the business’s aspirations I knew this was an opportunity not to be missed.

‘The move to online automotive retailing represents a huge opportunity and I firmly believe online only businesses can achieve a significant share of the fragmented used car market.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51