Carzam appoints former Audi fleet boss James Buxton as chief commercial officer

Online used car retailer Carzam has appointed ex-Audi fleet boss James Buxton as its new chief commercial officer.

Buxton was head of fleet for Audi UK from 2019, having previously held roles at the company as sales operations lead and national used car manager.

Before that, he also worked in senior roles at Porsche GB and Nissan, coming from a retail career with Sytner Group.

The online-only dealer says this move will further strengthen its aspirations of providing customers and end-to-end experience.

Carzam CEO Kirk O’Callaghan said: ‘James is another high calibre addition to the Carzam team and knows the used car market inside out.

‘He also possesses in-depth knowledge of the fleet market having most recently been responsible for returning Audi to the number one position in the UK’s fleet market.

‘We are hugely excited about him joining Carzam, where he will play a significant role in developing our business and he brings further strength to an already deeply experienced and knowledgeable senior leadership team with the customer at its core.’

Buxton added: ‘I am delighted to be joining such an exciting business and be working with such a dynamic team of leading industry players.

‘Having had the opportunity to review the business’s aspirations I knew this was an opportunity not to be missed.

‘The move to online automotive retailing represents a huge opportunity and I firmly believe online only businesses can achieve a significant share of the fragmented used car market.’