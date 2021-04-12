Online used car retailer Carzam has launched a new reservation service to help buyers secure their dream car.

Called ‘Chat and Buy’, the service allows customers to hold a car and stop it from selling before they make a final commitment.

The move comes after Carzam learned there were often multiple enquiries on the same vehicle, and that some buyers were unable to buy the car they originally wanted.

Carzam says customers can now take their time, ask questions and be confident they’ve made the right purchasing decision without feeling the pressure to ‘buy now’.

‘Increasing numbers of car buyers want to purchase online and are more than happy to do so without further research, but for many this is their first time,’ said Carzam CEO, Kirk O’Callaghan.

‘What they want is support and reassurance that their purchase is correct for them.’

Customers pay a refundable £49 deposit to hold the car while they chat through the purchase with Carzam’s in-house, UK-based contact centre, which will be returned to them should they decide not to proceed.

‘We’ve been able to gather lots of data very quickly as we are selling cars extremely fast,’ added O’Callaghan. ‘Our rapid sales growth has enabled us to gather information that tells us some customers have missed out, so we’re now offering them an opportunity to take it off sale while they talk to us further.’

Customers can also take a car off sale temporarily after filling in their initial enquiry form, until Carzam’s customer service team have got back to them to discuss their needs.

O’Callaghan added: ‘Chat and Buy will grow in capability and sophistication in the coming weeks and just goes to show how seriously we take the user journey. We know it will be very useful to car buyers making the big decision to buy online and is just one example of how we’ll continue to refine the Carzam user experience.’