Cazoo creates 20 jobs as it opens £1m-plus customer centre in Newcastle upon Tyne

Cazoo opened its latest customer centre today (Nov 3) in Newcastle upon Tyne after ploughing more than £1m into the operation.

It takes the total number of collection and drop-off locations launched by the online car retailer over the past 15 months to 21.

The Scotswood Road site was bought earlier this year and 20 customer-facing and vehicle-servicing jobs have been created.

Cazoo – which last week announced a record £11.8m profit for the third quarter after a £700,000 loss in 2020 – said it planned to open another dozen centres across the UK over the next 12 months.

They give customers the choice of collecting and dropping off cars bought from or sold to Cazoo, as well as home delivery and pick-up.

Cazoo founder and chief executive Alex Chesterman said: ‘Consumers across the UK are increasingly embracing buying and selling cars entirely online.

‘Our customer centres provide the added option for consumers to collect a car they buy from us or drop off a car they sell to us if they prefer.

‘And these sites allow us to better serve our customers with our own service centres.

‘We’re excited to be opening in Newcastle as we continue our mission to provide the best car-buying and selling experience to consumers across the UK.’

