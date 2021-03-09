Footage has emerged of a car salesman hanging onto a car for dear life after it was stolen from his forecourt.

The video, posted by The London Free Press, shows CCTV footage of the theft that took place last week at Sport Motors, east London, Canada.

It shows salesman Moe Al-Kaissy showing another man around a 2018 BMW 4 Series. The man then sat in the driver’s seat as he wanted to hear the sound of the engine.

Al-Kaissy used the car’s remote starter to switch on the 4 Series and was standing away from the vehicle when it suddenly raced away. The salesman then jumped onto the car’s bonnet as the driver headed east on a major road, and CCTV footage shows Al-Kaissy clinging onto the bonnet for his life.

Al-Kaissy’s brother Mustafa told The London Free Press: He [the thief] kept swerving the car, left and right, trying to get him off. He was trying to look around (Moe) to see where he’s going. How is that possible? It’s a human on the hood.’

Mustafa used the family dealership’s CCTV footage along with video from other businesses to create a one-minute film showing the terrifying ordeal.

The video shows the car streaking up the road and Al-Kaissy eventually falling from the car and onto the road, and nearly being hit by a passing lorry and a silver Audi A4 – the same car the thief had arrived at the dealership in.

London police said they’re looking for assistance to catch the thief and asked for dashcam footage from other motorists.

GPS data revealed the 4 Series ended up in North York.

Mustafa told the newspaper his brother hasn’t yet returned to work after suffering from cuts and bruises and is unable to walk.

He said: ‘I just want to raise awareness so it doesn’t happen to any other dealership or any other person.

‘The car is replaceable, a human life isn’t.’