Changes at the top for VW and Skoda UK as new directors appointed

  • Current Skoda boss Rod McLeod will head up VW in new year
  • Current VW director Andrew Savvas on his way to America
  • New Skoda director Matthew Bowden returns from China to take the reigns

VW and Skoda in the UK have new directors after a game of swings and roundabouts at the German group.

Rod McLeod, formerly boss of Skoda UK and pictured above right, will soon be switching offices as he’s been appointed director of Volkswagen.

He replaces Andrew Savvas who has joined Volkswagen America as executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Taking over at Skoda is Matthew Bowden, pictured above left, who returns to the VW Group after three years working as vice president of sales at FAW-VW in China.

He has worked for the VW Group for 25 years and before he moved to China was head of planning for VW UK.

New VW boss McLeod said of new role: ‘Volkswagen has transformed itself in recent years into the leading volume brand for e-mobility, digitalisation and sustainability.

‘Its award-winning electric cars the ID.3 and ID.4 are spearheading an exciting and transformative shift in the automotive landscape, and I am really looking forward to working with the UK team as we accelerate that dramatic change still further. 

‘It is an incredibly exciting time to re-join the Volkswagen brand.’

And of his new Skoda directorship, Bowden added: ‘I’m excited to be joining Skoda at such a pivotal time in the brand’s history. 

‘The development of the brand over the past few years has been extremely impressive and the recent launch of the new Enyaq iV sees a new era for the company. 

‘I am really looking forward to working with the UK team and all of our dealer partners to continue the momentum.’

VW Group managing director Alex Smith thanked Rod for his hard work at Skoda and praised him for ‘overseeing a period of significant growth for the brand’.

Smith added: ‘Rod’s expertise and wide-ranging experience across the whole business will prove invaluable. I can think of nobody better to lead the brand during this dynamic and fast-paced time.

‘I would like to thank Andrew for leading Volkswagen over the past three years. 

He has steered the brand with his trademark positive spirit through one of the most challenging periods this industry has yet witnessed.’

McLeod will start his new role on January 2 next year while Bowden will assume his position at Skoda on February 1.

