Charity Ben appeals for final Industry Leader Challenge donations as Kilimanjaro conquerors return home

Automotive industry charity Ben is making a final appeal for donations towards its 2022 Industry Leader Challenge as it aims to reach the £300,000 target with its Kilimanjaro expedition.

A team of 15 have just returned to the UK after conquering Africa’s highest mountain – also the world’s highest single free-standing mountain above sea level – to raise much-needed money for the charity.

Their six-day epic journey saw them trek and climb through five climate zones that ranged from rainforest to alpine desert and the glacial.

The team comprised Zara Ross, Matt Wigginton and Rachel Clift from Ben, Clive McGregor and Adrian Wallington from Marshall Motor Group, Neil Grant and Spencer Grinham from Hella, Rachael Prasher and Jim Holder from What Car?, James Tordoff and Andy Bateman from JCT600, Andy Hamilton and Anthony McAteer from Euro Car Parts, Leon Bosch from Partner& plus Joel Combes from Lawgistics.

Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement and income at Ben, said: ‘We’re still buzzing from having reached the summit of the largest free-standing mountain in the world!

‘It was an awe-inspiring yet incredibly tough and emotional experience, which we did to raise lifesaving funds so we can continue to support our automotive community when they climb their own mountains in life.

‘We can’t thank our industry leaders enough for taking part in this epic challenge. We are also incredibly grateful to everyone who has donated so far – thank you.

‘The current fundraising total is impressive. However, we still have further to go to reach the peak of £300,000, so we’re now welcoming final donations.’

Donations to the appeal can be made via this link.