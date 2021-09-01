Charles Hurst Group opens Kia dealership in Newtownabbey as it expands network and EV infrastructure

Charles Hurst Group has opened a Kia dealership in Newtownabbey as part of extra investment in its regional network and EV infrastructure.

It takes the total number of Kia showrooms within the group to five, and Northern Ireland’s largest car retailer said it had an open and expansive space to showcase a wide range of new Kia models and approved used vehicles, as well as ‘new and innovative sales and aftersales spaces’.

Group operations director Jeff McCartney said: ‘As a future-focused company, we invest in innovative brands which will deliver the technology, sustainability and driving experience required for the future.

‘Kia is an exceptional, award-winning brand, and I’m delighted that this new showroom will deliver an outstanding experience for customers and colleagues.’

The cost of the development hasn’t been given, but Charles Hurst, which is part of Lookers, said it was welcoming the Kia brand to the dealership at a time when the UK government was advancing plans for an all-electric vehicle future.

Jason Hawthorne, franchise sales manager at Charles Hurst Newtownabbey, added that the new showroom was a welcome investment for the area.

‘Our new dealership represents a really positive sign for the future – for the local economy and our commitment to the local area and for the wider car industry.

‘After significant works and investment, we’re thrilled to officially open a new Kia dealership packed with an innovative range of world-class vehicles for every need.’

To celebrate the new development and its investment with Kia, Charles Hurst will be holding a special opening event in Newtownabbey on Tuesday, September 7, when people will be able to try out the new all-electric Kia EV6 as well as the rest of the range.

Pictured at the new dealership are, from left, brand director Andrew Gilmore, Jason Hawthorne and Kia Newtownabbey sales manager Stephen Morton

