Log in
Omoda frontOmoda front

Car News

Chinese brand Omoda on its way to UK with crossover SUV

  • Omoda 5 to be launched in UK at the end of 2023
  • Turbo petrol crossover SUV to go on sale here by February 2024
  • EV variant will also be available
  • Omoda has a global sales target of 1.4 million by 2030
Advert

Time 3:02 pm, August 15, 2023

Chery marque Omoda is poised to sweep into the UK’s crossover SUV market later this year.

The Chinese brand says it will be launching its Omoda 5 at the end of 2023 and will have it on sale by next February.

It’ll have a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine producing 200bhp and 290Nm of torque, with Chery’s T1X platform at its heart, which, says Omoda, combines an ‘expanded interior space with exceptional geometric riding capabilities’.

Advert

Omoda 5 interior

Inside the Omoda 5

An EV variant – the Omoda 5 EV – will also be available at launch.

Omoda CEO Chen Chunqing said: ‘The automotive industry has entered an unprecedented era of intelligent and new energy technology products.

‘Marked by a surge in demand for personalisation and individual expression, we’ve seen the ascent of the SUV segment, which now dominates the 10 best-selling models globally.

Advert

‘Omoda aims to stand at the forefront of this transformation.’

He added: ‘With a projected global sales target of 1.4 million units by 2030, we’re marking Omoda out as a leader in personalised intelligent vehicles worldwide while creating a community platform for owners to share their experiences.’

The Omoda 5 was awarded the top five-star Euro NCAP safety rating last December.

Omoda 5 rear

How the Omoda 5 looks from the rear

Various advanced driver assistance systems are available as standard, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist and high-low beam assist.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108