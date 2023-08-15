Chinese brand Omoda on its way to UK with crossover SUV

Chery marque Omoda is poised to sweep into the UK’s crossover SUV market later this year.

The Chinese brand says it will be launching its Omoda 5 at the end of 2023 and will have it on sale by next February.

It’ll have a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine producing 200bhp and 290Nm of torque, with Chery’s T1X platform at its heart, which, says Omoda, combines an ‘expanded interior space with exceptional geometric riding capabilities’.

An EV variant – the Omoda 5 EV – will also be available at launch.

Omoda CEO Chen Chunqing said: ‘The automotive industry has entered an unprecedented era of intelligent and new energy technology products.

‘Marked by a surge in demand for personalisation and individual expression, we’ve seen the ascent of the SUV segment, which now dominates the 10 best-selling models globally.

‘Omoda aims to stand at the forefront of this transformation.’

He added: ‘With a projected global sales target of 1.4 million units by 2030, we’re marking Omoda out as a leader in personalised intelligent vehicles worldwide while creating a community platform for owners to share their experiences.’

The Omoda 5 was awarded the top five-star Euro NCAP safety rating last December.

Various advanced driver assistance systems are available as standard, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist and high-low beam assist.