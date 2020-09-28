Thirty jobs are being created in Stockton-on-Tees as Motorpoint transforms a former Jennings site.

The used car supermarket aims to open its latest branch, which will be in Yarm Road, on December 18 after a multi-million-pound investment in the five-acre site.

It became part of the Lookers Group in 2018 but was closed by Lookers last September.

Motorpoint currently has sites in Birmingham, Birtley, Burnley, Castleford, Chingford, Derby, Glasgow, Newport, Oldbury, Peterborough, Sheffield, Swansea and Widnes, employing more than 800 people.

It has now launched a recruitment drive as it looks to fill roles in sales, vehicle preparation, customer services and management at the Stockton-on-Tees branch, which will stock up to 500 used cars and vans from 30 manufacturers.

Branch general manager Richard Start, pictured, said: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing the Motorpoint brand to Teesside in time for Christmas.

‘We look forward, together with the new team, to giving car buyers throughout Stockton-on-Tees and the surrounding area some early festive cheer with our award-winning combination of choice, value and service.’