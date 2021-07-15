Cinch continues expansion with additions to leadership team

Cinch has continued its ongoing growth with the appointment of two new officials to its leadership team.

The online retailer has confirmed that Leanne Thames is joining the firm as its new operations director from BMW.

She most recently worked as the German brand’s head of used cars and internal sales and previously worked in the insurance sector with RBS Insurance, Direct Line Group and esure.

She will be responsible for developing Cinch’s customer proposition; building partnerships with dealers, OEMs and leasing companies, and boosting the firm’s finance and insurance offering.

Also joining the company is Amy Townsend, who takes on the title of senior marketing director.

Townsend has extensive experience in building brands and leading marketing teams in high-growth digital, direct-to-consumer businesses.

She has previously led marketing for Now TV, Sky Broadband, TalkTalk and most recently for the consumer division at ITV where she launched the SVOD service BritBox from the BBC and ITV.

At Cinch, she will take responsibility for leading the growing brand and marketing team under the management of Robert Bridge, chief customer officer.

Avril Palmer-Baunack, chairman of Constellation Automotive Group, which owns Cinch, said: ‘We are delighted to have Leanne and Amy join the team.

‘Leanne is hugely experienced and her industry knowledge will be vital as we look to further our rapid growth and consumer offering.

‘Amy will be a great asset to the cinch team in driving the marketing team and its plans, to ensure our continuous success.’

Pictured: Leanne Thames (top), Amy Townsend (bottom)