Online car-buying platform Cinch has signed a five-year headline sponsorship agreement with the British Motor Show.

The deal, which starts in 2021, means Cinch will not only have frontline visibility at the Farnborough International show, it will also support the Pop-Up Motor Show in Basingstoke.

The pop-up show is a new concept to meet government ‘We’re Good to Go’ guidelines.

It attracted some 18,000 visitors in its first two weeks of opening at Festival Place and is set to reopen on December 3, with more pop-up venues planned throughout 2021.

British Motor Show chief executive Andy Entwistle said: ‘For us, it’s fantastic to have a brand like Cinch involved for such a sustainable period of time.

‘The long-term commitment is a solid testimony to the importance of the show to the UK automotive sector, and demonstrates the shared belief that the event will deliver in terms of footfall and visibility.’

He added: ‘The partnership gives us a solid base to deliver an amazing show in 2021 and grow the event over the next five years.

‘It also demonstrates that the British Motor Show is serious about helping consumers find their next car and helping exhibitors sell their vehicles.’

Cinch customers get free home delivery and a 14-day money-back guarantee, and all the cars are under seven years old with less than 70,000 miles on the clock.

Entwistle said: ‘Just as we are forging our way forward delivering new concepts in motor shows and engaging with consumers, Cinch is offering consumers a new way to acquire their next car.’

Next year’s British Motor Show is being held from August 19 to 22, and organisers are expecting more than 50,000 visitors.