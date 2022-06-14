Citroen Ami available for as little as £19.99 a month, French brand confirms

Citroen has announced that its much-anticipated Ami EV will be available for under £20 a month.

The tiny French city car is due to arrive in the UK later in the summer and Citroen has now confirmed how its PCP packages will be structured.

The vehicle will be available on a 24-month contract for as little as £19.99 a month, with an upfront payment of £2,369.

The 2,000 customers who have already paid a £25o to guarantee an Ami are now able to convert their payment into firm orders.

Citroen says that that reservation fee will be refunded when a full order is placed with first deliveries expected in the coming months.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s managing director, said: ‘Having Ami in the UK is crucial, bringing our ‘Power to the People’ brand positioning to life – emphasising that Citroen offers every kind of electric for all kinds of people.

‘To be able to offer a fun and fabulous all-electric urban transport solution like Ami for just £19.99 per month is something we are really proud of – it is another example of Citroen at its very best, delivering affordable electric mobility for all.’

The news comes after Citroen received criticism in some camps for overpricing the Ami in the UK.

It has previously been announced that the electric quadricycle will be priced from £7,695 when order books open.

Citroen will also be selling the Ami Cargo too, which is designed for last-mile deliveries in urban areas, which will be sold for £7,995 in its only available specification.

There will be three specification levels, Ami, Ami Pop and Ami Vibe, with the higher spec-levels priced at £8,495 and £8,895 respectively.

