Classic car industry asked how to ‘future-proof’ iconic models as part of government study

The classic car industry has been invited to have its say on the best way to preserve iconic models for future generations.

The government yesterday (May 9) launched a ‘call for evidence’ which will gather views on how classic and historic cars can be future-proofed.

The forum is open to drivers, enthusiasts and industry experts and will seek to boost jobs in the £18bn classic car sector.

The results will help to form new government policies on how classic cars are registered after being restored, with the current regulations dating back to the 1980s.

As a result, they do now do not account for improving historic vehicles with modern technology, often referred to as ‘resto mods’.

The call for evidence is being led by the DVLA, along with the Department for Transport with the invitation open over the coming months.

Commenting on the latest news, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: ‘The way we restore and protect classic cars has not kept up with the times and evolving technologies, which is why we are calling for industry and enthusiasts to have their say on how to best protect these British classics for decades to come.

‘Alongside our record £8.3bn increase to resurface local roads and the 30-point Plan for Drivers, today’s call for evidence is the latest part of the government’s plan to back drivers, support skilled jobs, and grow the economy.’

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard added: ‘As evolving technologies continue to improve the way classic, historic and rebuilt vehicles can be modified and restored, we want to ensure that we keep the policies and registration processes for these vehicles up to date.

‘This is one of the many ways we are looking to make things easier and simpler for our customers, and we want to encourage enthusiasts and those individuals and organisations with a keen interest and expertise to share their views with us.’

The call for evidence runs until July 4.