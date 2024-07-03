Click Dealer – Highly commended Dealer Management System 2024

Click Dealer has been highly commended in the Dealer Management System category, thanks to its fantastic levels of customer service reported by users.

The business started more than 20 years but while things have changed, it has always been a DMS provider. Its journey has expanded on that to help car dealers make the most of data and digital marketing.

‘We’re thrilled to be recognised for our DMS for yet another year!’ said Click Dealer.

‘Click Dealer started more than 20 years ago with our dealer management system being one of the first solutions we delivered – and we’ve been developing and innovating ever since.

‘We work with dealers to understand their needs and processes to provide a system that is a dealership’s time-saving back-office solution – helping dealers to buy and sell more vehicles, more profitably, more often.’

The team – based in Stoke and known as Clickers – work closely with dealerships to improve the offering they provide.

It added: ‘We have fantastic in-house tech and product teams who are continually developing and enhancing the DMS for our dealerships.

‘Being highly commended for the DMS of the year award is wonderful recognition of all the hard work our team put in to deliver a valuable solution for dealerships.’