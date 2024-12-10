Close Brothers confirms two new appointments to senior leadership postions

Close Brothers has today announced a shake-up of its leadership team as the firm continues to negotiate the ongoing motor finance crisis.

The firm is now up and running again after being forced to pull all new finance business in the aftermath of the Court of Appeal’s landmark ruling.

With business once again operating smoothly, the firm has confirmed two new appointments to senior positions.

First up, Clare Bradley, formerly director of sales optimisation (Retail), has been appointed as the company’s new commercial director.

Bradley has been with the finance provider for the past six years and has previously held senior sales and commercial roles in various industries, including media and technology.

In her new role she will take on the responsibility of leading Close Brothers’ product team, working to successfully embed new products into the business.

Commenting on her appointment, Bradley said: ‘Looking to the future, it’s a genuine source of excitement to be able to help build our product strategy alongside a very talented group of colleagues.

‘I am passionate about combining our traditional strengths and developing them into new capabilities.

‘In my time at CBMF I have witnessed genuine growth and development in the business and I look forward to helping to shape the commercial and product strategy to its full potential – for colleagues, partners and our end customers.’

Also moving up is Neil Leonard, formerly head of marketing, who now takes on the role of marketing director.

Prior to joining Close Brothers in in 2016, Leonard spent 10 years at Allianz, which he joined through their graduate programme.

He said: ‘Now more than ever, Close Brothers Motor Finance continues to evolve and adapt to our ever changing markets, and I’m looking forward to playing a key role in helping the business to continue on this journey.

‘Since I joined in 2016, I’ve always been impressed with how the business centres everything it does around its colleagues, customers and partners.

‘Over the years, we’ve adapted and evolved at pace, introducing new technologies, enhanced our proposition, and strengthened our brand in the markets we choose to operate in.

‘We have many opportunities ahead of us, both internally and externally, and that’s what keeps me excited about the future.’

Seán Kemple, CEO of Motor UK and Retail Finance Ireland, added: ‘Credit is due to both Neil and Clare for their exemplary work keeping the wheels spinning in both the sales and marketing departments over the years.

‘It is a testament to our company values, expertise and excellent company culture that many of our colleagues are celebrating such impressive milestones.’