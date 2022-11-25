Combined Jaguar Land Rover site in Norwich to bring 80 new jobs

Work on Norwich’s new combined Jaguar Land Rover showroom is well and truly under way – with the site expected to create 80 jobs when it opens at the end of 2023.

An application to merge the separate Inchcape-owned Jaguar and Land Rover dealerships in Cromer Road on to one larger site at Broadland Gate business park was approved by Broadland District Council, as reported by Car Dealer.

Building work on the two-storey 3,300 square metre Hunters Jaguar Land Rover showroom is well under way, as seen above, with the new dealership expected to be ready by the end of next year.

The Norwich Evening News quoted Inchcape Jaguar Land Rover retail operations director Alex Merricks as saying it will then transfer staff and operations from the existing sites.

He added: ‘We are delighted to be on this journey with our brand partner. We are looking forward to welcoming customers both old and new to the centre.

‘This significant investment will ensure our customers can experience these prestigious cars in sophisticated surroundings.’

Eighty jobs will be created in the process, he said.

As well as the showroom, there will also be a workshop for MOTs, repairs, servicing and maintenance plus valeting, as well as car and cycle parking.

In its submission to the district council, Taylor Design Architects said a bigger site was needed ‘in a more appropriate location, in order to support and nurture the needs of the growing business.’

The firm added: ‘The design of this prestigious new dealership will combine the premium motor vehicle brands of Jaguar and Land Rover to create a brand-new dealership for the Norwich area, providing Norwich with high-quality technical employment opportunities, as well as apprenticeship and training roles for school and college leavers.’

Photovoltaic panels will be fixed to the roof to convert sunlight into electrical energy, which will be fed into the building’s electrical distribution system.

The architects estimate that a tenth of the building’s energy will be generated from on-site renewable sources.

Images via Inchcape