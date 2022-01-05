Jaguar and Land Rover showrooms in Norwich to merge at bigger site

The Jaguar and Land Rover showrooms in Norwich are to move and merge at bigger premises.

Both the Inchcape-owned sites are currently in Cromer Road, working as a single entity, but they’ll be upping sticks and combining after the dealership group won planning permission for a new all-in-one showroom on the 48-acre Broadland Gate business park.

As well as the showroom, there will also be a workshop for MOTs, repairs, servicing and maintenance plus valeting, as well as car and cycle parking.

In its submission to Broadland District Council, Taylor Design Architects said the new Hunters Jaguar Land Rover showroom – which will be on a 2.585-hectare site – will bring job and apprenticeship opportunities.

The architects added that a bigger site was needed ‘in a more appropriate location, in order to support and nurture the needs of the growing business.

‘The design of this prestigious new dealership will combine the premium motor vehicle brands of Jaguar and Land Rover to create a brand-new dealership for the Norwich area, providing Norwich with high-quality technical employment opportunities, as well as apprenticeship and training roles for school and college leavers.

‘Hunters JLR Norwich will need to employ a wide range of additional staff as part of this investment proposal.’

Photovoltaic panels will be fixed to the roof to convert sunlight into electrical energy, which will be fed into the building’s electrical distribution system.

Taylor Design Architects estimates that a tenth of the building’s energy will be generated from onsite renewable sources.

It’s not yet known when the development will be completed, but in its decision granting approval, the council said work mustn’t start later than November 30, 2023.

Inchcape upgrades 2021 pre-tax profit forecast to ‘at least £290m’

Inchcape Retail’s annual losses worsen nearly tenfold to £65.6m as it claims more than £11m in furlough

Inchcape sells off Jaguar Land Rover York and Cobham BMW showrooms

Pictured via Google Street View is the current Land Rover dealership