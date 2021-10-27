Constellation cyclists raise £120,000 for research into rare childhood disease

Dozens of cyclists from BCA, Cinch and parent company the Constellation Automotive Group raised £120,000 for the children’s charity Action for A-T.

Together, they cycled more than 13,000 miles over three days in September.

It saw them cover 240 miles over consecutive days of cycling through Yorkshire, setting off from the BCA Leeds auction centre to help fund research into A-T – or ataxia telangiectasia – which is a rare, genetic degenerative childhood disease.

More than 60 riders, from beginners to advanced, completed up to 80 miles each day as they cycled into Harrogate, climbed into Bedale, rode through the York and went up the notorious Trapping Hill.

It’s the fifth year that the cycle challenge has taken place and BCA chief commercial officer Craig Purvey called it ‘a huge success yet again’.

He added: ‘It epitomised our values brilliantly – none more so than teamwork between colleagues and working together to deliver a winning result.

‘Most of all, it meant that our business and all the generous donors will make a real difference to children living with this debilitating childhood disease. Thank you to everyone involved.’

Cinch chief customer officer Robert Bridge said: ‘This was a challenging, yet incredibly fulfilling experience that was shared with colleagues from across the Constellation Automotive Group.

‘We are delighted to have jointly raised such a substantial sum to help fund Action for A-T’s ongoing support of research into ataxia telangiectasia.’

David Barker, head of fundraising at Action for A-T, said: ‘We’re delighted to have again benefited from this annual cycle event staged by BCA, Cinch and the Constellation Automotive Group.

‘An incredible amount of money was raised, which couldn’t have come at a better time after an extremely challenging 18 months.

‘The funds raised will be committed to new research. We’re so grateful to everyone who took part and the business for their ongoing and valued support.’

Children with A-T are usually confined to a wheelchair by around the age of 10 and need assistance with everyday tasks.

Many don’t live beyond their teens, as they are more susceptible to cancer and lung disease than normal.