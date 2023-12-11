Crompton Way Motors – Used Car Customer Care Winner 2023

This is a category that’s fiercely fought over and it was no different this year.

Our shortlisted dealers all offer superb service, proved by excellent online reviews.

However, overall victory really came down to Crompton Way Motors’ performance in the mystery shopping, said awards host Mike Brewer.

‘Our winner seriously impressed our mystery shoppers with a lightning-fast reply, friendly manner and excellent expertise,’ he added.

What’s more, it saw Crompton Way Motors going one better on its result in the same category last year, where it was highly commended. 2022 also saw it scoop the trophy for Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – which it did in 2020 as well!

Meanwhile, in 2021, it was highly commended in the Used Car Sales Team category.

Bolton-based Crompton Way Motors is family owned and run, and has been trading for more than 16 years now, building up a fabulous reputation.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘Looking after customers is vital to success in business and used car dealerships are no exception to this.

‘Having impressed our judges enough to be highly commended in this category last year, Crompton Way Motors really showed our mystery shoppers that it was at the top of its game this year and thoroughly deserves this award.

‘Congratulations to everyone there!’

Car Brothers NI

Crompton Way Motors

GKS of Ivybridge

Mount Vernon Motors

Redrose Cars

Lorraine Richards, who co-owns the business and formerly worked in the travel industry in roles ranging from sales to management, told Car Dealer: ‘A lot of customers come to us because they read our reviews.

‘We’ve got thousands online so they see the service we provide and that is why they come to us. We just try to be genuine. We are a family business and that’s what we’re like.’

Husband Paul has always worked within the motor industry, and has notched up more than 30 years of experience, including running multi-franchise sites for Rover, Audi and Volkswagen.

He says on the dealership’s website that he’s passionate about delivering memorable customer service to everyone who buys a car from Crompton Way Motors.

Pictured from left are RAC Dealer Network client director Lee Coomber, Paul and Lorraine Richards, and Mike Brewer