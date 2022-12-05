Crompton Way Motors – Used Car Dealership of the Year (Up to 50 cars) Winner 2022

It’s one of Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer’s favourite categories and this year the Used Car Dealership of the Year category for dealers up to 50 cars didn’t disappoint.

The winner was Crompton Way Motors, based in Bolton.

The dealership was also a finalist in the Used Car Website of the Year and received a highly commended place in the Best Used Car Customer Care category.

But it was the up to 50 cars category where the business sealed the win in 2022.

Car Brothers, Newtownabbey

Crompton Way Motors, Bolton

Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service, Inverurie

Pescara, Tonbridge

Top Car Inverness

Brewer said: ‘This is a category I love, because it sums up what UCA is all about.

‘And that’s about celebrating everyone in this industry – be that the guys who sell a few cars from a small dealership, right up to the big groups and car manufacturers.

‘Crompton Way Motors gave our mystery shoppers a sterling service with plenty of help and advice, and has enviable online reviews.

‘It really was a well deserving winner in a fiercely fought category.’

Crompton Way Motors is a family owned and run business and has been trading for more than 14 years.

The business prides itself on its reputation and says online reviews are very important to its success.

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below