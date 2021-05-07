Cupra adds cheaper Leon 245 to hot hatchback range

Cupra has widened its Leon hot hatchback range with the addition of a new petrol engine.

The new 2.0-litre TSI 245 sits beneath the 1.4-litre e-Hybrid PHEV and the full-fat 296bhp 2.0-litre 300, and consequently lowers the entry point to the range.

It packs 242bhp and 370Nm of torque, allowing the hot hatch to get from 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds before heading onto an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

The model has been introduced to make the hatchback more affordable, with prices starting from £31,460.

However, it’s still well-equipped, using the firm’s VZ1 and VZ2 trims, with the latter starting at £32,695.

The VZ1 trim has 18-inch machined black and silver alloy wheels, black brake callipers, a flat-bottomed perforated leather steering wheel, sports bucket seats and Cupra’s usual chrome and copper detailing.

It also retains the firm’s sporty styling packages, and gets a rear diffuser with quad-exit exhaust pipes.

There’s plenty of standard equipment too, with a digital cockpit, 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and more.

Upgrading to the VZ2 trim adds 19-inch alloy wheels and a sportier styling package, as well as drive modes that can sharpen up the driving characteristics.

Order books are open now.