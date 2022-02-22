Cupra reveals aim to double global dealer network, sales and turnover in 2022

Cupra says it plans to double the size of its global dealer network, sales and turnover this year.

Making the announcement today (Feb 22) to mark the manufacturer’s fourth anniversary, chief executive Wayne Griffiths said: ‘The plans we have in store for 2022 include the intention to double our sales, double our turnover and double our sales network.

‘This is why we’re calling our ambition Cupra X 2.’

Cupra launched as a standalone brand alongside owner Seat in 2018, and Griffiths commented: ‘Four years ago, many people doubted us, but we never doubted ourselves.

‘This year, we’ll prove once again that nothing can hold back our unstoppable impulse.’

Last year, Cupra said its second all-electric vehicle – the Cupra Tavascan – would come to market in 2024, followed in 2025 by an UrbanRebel-inspired EV.

They’ll join the Cupra Born, pictured, which arrives in the UK this April, as well as the already launched Formentor, Leon and Ateca.

The brand will also enter the world of immersive virtual reality this year with Metahype.

Griffiths said: ‘Metahype is our interpretation of this new universe.

‘It’s a collaborative space where brands, start-ups, and content creators can host a wide variety of events and experiences for individuals to create and share culture.

‘With Cupra’s entry into the metaverse, we’re proving once again that we’re a brand that goes beyond the automotive industry.’

During today’s special online event, Cupra also teased a racing experience it’ll be launching this year in which the real and virtual worlds will combine – the Cupra2 Experience.

Antonino Labate, Cupra’s director of strategy, business development and operations, said: ‘With our all-electric UrbanRebel, we’re bringing the Cupra2 Experience to the world – a unique racing experience where what you drive is real, but what you see is virtual.

‘With the Cupra2 Experience, we’re ready to shake up the traditional motorsport format.’