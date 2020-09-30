Dacia has taken the covers off its all-new Sandero and Sandero Stepway superminis.

Arriving in February next year, the new Sandero twins feature a raft of changes to bring them more up to date while still appealing to buyers after value for money.

Both cars now sit on a new platform that allow the new supermini twins to benefit from increased active and passive safety features, new engines and new transmissions.

The cars’ dimensions are the same as before, but the exterior styling is smoother and more modern looking.

Both front and rear lights now get Dacia’s new Y-shaped light signature, while LED headlights are standard across the range.

The higher-riding Stepway version gets a ribbed and domed bonnet, chrome Stepway logo under the front grille and a metal skid plate front and rear to protect the car when taken off the beaten track.

It also gets modular roof bars that look like regular items, but they’re adjustable using a provided key. They can be dismantled to create a roof rack that can carry up to 80kg.

There’s a big improvement in the level of standard equipment with the entry-level Comfort trim getting a smartphone holder, on-board computer screen, speed limiter.

The Prestige model adds automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, reversing camera and automatic windscreen wipers come as standard too.

Both models get a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine, which is available with a six-speed manual or CVT transmissions, as well as an LPG bi-fuel option, which is another 1.0-litre unit that’s only available with a manual.

The Sandero is also available with an entry-level naturally aspirated 1.0-litre engine, which can only be had with a five-speed manual.