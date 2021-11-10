Log in

Bangers4Ben Danger Mouse replica sells for highest price of £4,200

  • Danger Mouse replica by Emerald House of Cars sells for £4,200
  • Vehicle is the most expensive to be sold from this year’s Bangers4Ben event
  • Rally has now raised over £35,000 for automotive charity

Time 10 mins ago

Emerald House of Cars’ Danger Mouse replica has become the most expensive vehicle to sell from this years’ Bangers4Ben race.

The bright yellow vehicle sold on eBay for £4,200, making it the priciest competitor from last month’s tour around Britain.

Originally a Mazda MX5, the team at Emerald worked tirelessly to transform the car into a full replica of Danger Mouse’s famous vehicle.

The firm, based in Wednesbury in the West Midlands, did not have the smoothest experience during Bangers4Ben, with the car breaking down before even making it to the startline.

However, after being taken away on the back of a low loader, the crew were able to fix the issue and join the rest of the party.

Instagram story of Emerald MOT's breakdown

The car, which initially cost just £750, has now sold on eBay for £4,200, after a bidding war that attracted 49 offers.

It narrowly beat out the offering from Automotive Compliance Ltd who were forced to accept second place.

The rest of the Bangers4Ben cars went under the hammer with British Car Auctions last week, making over £15,000.

Overall, the event has so far raised more than £35,000 for the automotive charity.

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships engagement and income at Ben, said: ‘Ben is here to support anyone who works, or has previously worked in our automotive industries.

‘When any member of our automotive family is struggling, we all rally to support them’

Find out what happened on this years Bangers4Ben drive here.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

