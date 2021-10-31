B4B21: Bangers4Ben cars make £15,350 at auction taking total to more than £35,000 raised so far

The hammer has dropped on this year’s Bangers4Ben as the cars have made their way to auction and been sold to new owners – raising a further £15,350!
Possibly one of the biggest indicators for strong used car prices is that the majority of cars sold by BCA this week at the B4B21 auction made a profit, which anyone who’s been before will know is not always the case.
The efforts of the teams this year paid off, as the current total raised by the event is £35,250 without taking into account buyers fees donated from the sale by BCA.
Teams have so far raised £19,900 themselves, and this is from a slightly smaller group of cars than seen in previous years.
One of the most prized titles from the event is the car that can make the most profit, and this year that was Automotive Compliance. They bought their BMW 630i for nothing and it sold for the most at auction at £1,500.
Very closely following though, was the AA Jaguar X-Type, which was bought for £300 and sold for £1,450 – making a profit of £1,150.
X-Type’s were the most popular car on the banger rally and clearly the most popular at the auction, with Compact Car Centre and their Spongebob Squarepants X-Type making the third most profit at the auction.
The car, pictured above, also won best car on the event and sold for £1,275, making a profit of £775.
You can find out what all of the cars sold so far have raised in the table below.
|Company
|Make
|Model
|Bought for
|Sold for
|Profit
|Automotive Compliance
|BMW
|630i
|£0
|£1,500.00
|£1,500
|AA
|Jaguar
|X-Type
|£300
|£1,450.00
|£1,150
|Compact Car Centre
|Jaguar
|X Type
|£500
|£1,275.00
|£775
|Octane Finance
|Volkswagen
|Beetle
|£450
|£1,000.00
|£550
|Car Quay
|MG
|TF
|£750
|£1,250.00
|£500
|Trade to Trade Group
|Merceds
|S Class
|£500
|£850.00
|£350
|Sherwood Motor Group
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|£250
|£600.00
|£350
|Retrofit South West
|Mercedes
|A150
|£500
|£750.00
|£250
|Aero Truck
|Mazda
|6
|£750
|£1,000.00
|£250
|Warranty Solutions Group
|Toyota
|Yaris
|£600
|£450.00
|£150
|Automotion Events
|Renault
|Master
|£625
|£750.00
|£125
|Revento Motors
|Audi
|A4 Convertible
|£650
|£750.00
|£100
|Motor Connect
|Chrysler
|Grand Voyager
|£650
|£650.00
|£0
|CRC Creative
|Peugeot
|306D Turbo
|£215
|£200.00
|-£15
|Samson Motor Engineers
|Jaguar
|X Type 3.0 Sport
|£680
|£475.00
|-£205
|Clarus Motor Park
|Jaguar
|X Type
|£750
|£525.00
|-£225
|iVendi
|Volkswagen
|Touran
|£750
|£450.00
|-£300
|Autofiniti
|Honda
|CRV
|Unknown
|£500.00
|n/a
|CitNow
|Hyundai
|Coupe
|Unknown
|£300.00
|n/a
|Lawgistics and Partners&
|Vauxhall
|Zafira
|Unknown
|£625.00
|n/a
|Emerald House of Cars
|Mazda
|MX-5
|Unknown
|Yet to be sold
|n/a
Find out what happened on this years Bangers4Ben drive by clicking here.