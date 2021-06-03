Log in

News

David Beckham invests in electric classic car firm Lunaz

  • Beckham said to have taken 10 per cent share in firm
  • Lunaz creates fully-electric versions of classic cars like Jaguar XK120
  • Company aims to have 500-strong workforce by 2024

Time 39 seconds ago

Lunaz, the UK-based company that’s made a name by electrifying classic cars, has received new backing from David Beckham.

The former professional football is said to have taken a 10 per cent share in Lunaz, and has joined the likes of the Barclay Family, the Reuben Brothers and Alexander Dellal as investors.

Founded by David Lorenz in 2019, Lunaz has so far created fully-electric versions of the Range Rover, Jaguar XK120 and Bentley and Rolls-Royce models.

Fill out our Car Dealer Power survey

The cars are powered by large-capacity batteries capable of delivering ranges of up to 300 miles.

Beckham said: ‘Lunaz represents the very best of British ingenuity in both technology and design. I was drawn to the company through their work restoring some of the most beautiful classic cars through upcycling and electrification.

‘David Lorenz and his team of world-class engineers are building something very special and I very much look forward to being part of their growth.’

Lunaz currently has a headquarters in Silverstone and aims to create more than 500 skilled jobs at Silverstone by 2024.

Advert

Following this new run of investment, Lunaz has announced that it is planning to expand into the upcycling and electrification of industrial vehicles.

By doing so, the firm says that it will extend the life of up to 70 per cent of the existing weight and embedded carbon within a vehicle while saving operators additional costs by replacing the need to get new vehicles.

David Lorenz, founder and CEO, Lunaz, said: ‘The upcycling of existing passenger, industrial and commercial vehicles presents a sustainable alternative to replacing with new. Our approach will save fleet operators capital while dramatically reducing waste in the global drive towards de-carbonisation.

‘This top tier investor commitment is testament to Lunaz’ path to defining the market for remanufacturing and conversion to clean-air powertrains.’

The powertrain with which to power these vehicles has been developed under the management of Jon Hilton, who was a championship-winning F1 technical director.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190