Days To Turn Award sponsored by Auto Trader, Winner: CarShop Express Leicester

The Days To Turn Award recognises the dealership that’s able to sell its cars quicker than any of its rivals, and at the Used Car Awards 2021 the crown was taken by CarShop Express Leicester.

In order to find out who should claim top honours, we teamed up with our friends at Auto Trader to find the dealers who keep their stock sitting on the forecourt for the least amount of time.

The Auto Trader data team looked at nearly 13,500 dealers to help us identify the best – with those dealers then subjected to the same mystery shopping as all other shortlisted firms in this year’s awards.

Our judges were impressed with CarShop Leicester’s excellent stock turn rate as well as the brilliant customer service provided by staff.

The impressive performance earned the dealership this year’s title, despite the Express Store only opening in March.

The award formed part of a wider celebration for CarShop, with parent company Sytner also winning our coveted Dealership Group of the Year award.

Jon Easton, operations director at CarShop, said: ‘It’s a fantastic achievement, so a big shout out to the team in Leicester.

‘We opened the store in March so it’s fantastic. Express Store is a concept store really, and we pull cars from our whole network.

‘The consumers’ needs have changed since 2020 – they’re looking more online and they want to be able to access, buy and take delivery on their terms.’

Shortlisted for this award:

Heritage Skoda Gloucester

Motorpoint Burnley

CarShop Express Leicester

RU Cars Loughborough

Thurlow Nunn Vauxhall Beccles

Among those to be impressed with the CarShop team in Leicester was Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott.

He said: ‘They are one of the most successful car dealer groups and understandably so! Sytner were the clear winners in our coveted Dealer Group of the Year category.

‘Our mystery shoppers were very impressed with their service both online and in-person and their used car setup is class-leading.

‘The company’s CarShop Express store in Leicester also secured the inaugural Days To Turn Award, which celebrated those dealers that managed to shift their stock at record pace.

‘A great achievement for the Sytner team!’

Pictured from left are Marc Thornborough, partnerships director at category sponsor Auto Trader, Jon Easton and Mike Brewer