Dealer Auction partners with Novuna to offer premium electric vehicles on its digital marketplace

Dealer Auction and Novuna Vehicle Solutions have partnered to launch a digital marketplace for premium electric vehicles.

Novuna is one of the top 10 largest leasing companies in the UK and starting today (July 1) trade buyers will have priority access to its varied range of defleeted EVs via Dealer Auction’s digital marketplace.

This includes models from MG, Audi, Volkswagen, Cupra, Hyundai and Kia, with the majority 70-plate or younger, and buyers will pay a flat fee of £250 plus VAT.

The launch will be marked with a special sale ‘featuring 50 hand-picked EVs, launched exclusively to a selected audience of buyers’, said Novuna Vehicle Solutions remarketing manager Chris Morse.

He explained: ‘As the number of EVs we defleet and remarket continues to grow, establishing the right channels that return the best outcome for these vehicles has become increasingly important.

‘Dealer Auction has established an enviable audience of EV buyers via its long-standing partnerships with key OEMs and finance companies.

‘These buyers value the efficiency of the platform and the reliable flow of electric vehicles, and we value the opportunity to introduce our EV stock to this hungry audience the moment each car becomes available.

Morse added that ‘this is just the beginning, as we expect to market an additional 50 cars each month through the platform. This steady flow of high-quality EVs will provide trade buyers with a consistent and diverse selection to choose from.’

John Biggs, operations director at Dealer Auction, said: ‘We are thrilled to add Novuna to the growing number of fleet operators who have chosen Dealer Auction to remarket their vehicles.

‘We have an engaged audience of buyers who want access to the best EV stock without the hassle of needing to hunt it down across multiple sources. This new flow of vehicles will help satisfy that demand and, in turn, deliver a great result for Novuna.

‘Novuna will also benefit from the speed at which we can list and sell their vehicles.

‘Cars will be listed as soon as our Manheim colleagues have completed each vehicle’s refurbishment, with sales typically completing within 48 hours.

‘Buyers can collect from Manheim Leeds or arrange delivery via Manheim or their preferred provider. This all combines to reduce depreciation risk, eliminate storage costs and improve operational efficiency.’