Dealer group Hendy signs up environmental expert Philippa Forrester to EV site

Hendy Group has signed up environmentalist, TV presenter and author Philippa Forrester to help steer customers towards an EV future.

Chief executive Paul Hendy said the move to electric power was continuing to gather pace and Hendy wanted to ensure people were fully informed during every step of their journey.

Its Hendy EV website provides an education, sales and aftersales service to customers switching to electric power.

‘We know that customers are switching from petrol and diesel cars and are keen for a more environmental way to drive so we have launched Hendy EV,’ he said.

‘But there are still misconceptions about the transition, so Philippa will be helping us with a range of informative videos and chronicling her real-life experience of driving an electric car.

‘We have a network of more than 65 showrooms across the south coast, with most already offering or planning new electric vehicles.

‘We are also starting to see the supply of second-hand models becoming available, so now is the perfect time to launch our project with Philippa.’

Forrester has been a presenter on Tomorrow’s World, Robot Wars and My Halcyon River, and has a degree in ecology and conservation.

The EV advocate said it was vital that companies such as Hendy Group educated people during the transition to electric power.

‘Switching to electric is very different to swapping between petrol and diesel cars but that doesn’t mean it is difficult,’ she said.

“I started my electric journey last year and, in my research, came across Hendy EV, and I was so impressed with how seriously it is taking the switch, the choices it offers and the expertise within the group.

‘The interest in my YouTube channel detailing my EV journey proves there is real demand for knowledge, and it’s great to now be delivering videos with Hendy EV, too.’