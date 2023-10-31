Dealer group Vertu submits ambitious Ducati plans for BMW and Mini site in Sunderland

Vertu Motors has submitted ambitious plans for a dealership upgrade which would allow it to represent Ducati in the north east of England.

The dealer group is seeking planning permission to undertake major works at its adjacent BMW and Mini sites in Sunderland.

Bosses want to move Mini under the same roof as BMW before building two extensions on the vacant showroom, the Sunderland Echo reports.

The upgrades would house a ‘motorbike workshop and extra parts storage’ and allow Vertu to add an ‘exciting motorcycle brand to the dealership’.

In its application, submitted to South Tyneside Council’s planning committee, the group names Ducati as the outfit currently in line to fill the space.

As part of the plans, an existing motorbike workshop at the site will be relocated to a ‘prominent central location within the building’.

That would also allow a space for a new purpose-built service reception which would be ‘linked to the new bike workshop’.

The design and access statement says: ‘The extension is proposed as a response to the recently launched new BMW Corporate Identity Standards, which has created the opportunity to relocate the existing Mini brand (building 2) within the BMW building 1, welcoming an additional exciting motorcycle brand to the dealership (into building 2).