Car dealer Listers gets permission for Worcester MOT centre despite councillor slamming ‘daft’ plans

Dealer group Listers has been given the green light for a new MOT testing facility in Worcester despite strong opposition from a local councillor who described the plans as ‘daft’.

The firm was seeking permission to build the MOT test centre as part of a wider application for a new showroom and valet building at the site.

Planners told the group that they would only grant permission for the broader works if it could gain approval for the additional MOT unit, in order to appease the DVSA.

The submission was greeted with stiff opposition locally but has now been given the thumbs up by Worcester City Council’s planning committee.

Worcester News reports that the expansion will allow the dealership, which was formerly an Isuzu and Renault site, to double its staff numbers to 48.

The objections came due to the work taking away seven car parking spaces from the premises, leading to concerns about overspill.

However, the committee found ‘no issues’ and rubber stamped the application.

Speaking to planners during the meeting, Bedwardine councillor Alan Amos, said: ‘It is an existing and growing problem.

‘What bothers me about this [plan] is that the number of staff has doubled from 24 to 48 but the number of car parking spaces has reduced by seven.

‘Daft is the politest word I can come up with.

‘Where are they going to park? My argument has always been that they should be parking on-site. I’m disappointed that we have heard nothing today about increasing the capacity for these 24 extra staff.’

Work is now expected to commence shortly.

Main image: Google Street View