Car dealers are being given unlimited half-price vehicle transport throughout February from Motorway.

The marketplace for privately owned used cars said that with vehicle transport and logistics still creating challenges during the lockdown, its promotion was aimed at helping further support its dealer community.

Dealers will get 50 per cent off Motorway’s usual transport service fees until February 28 on all cars bought at or above the seller’s reserve price.

Motorway says it will cover the remaining cost, with the dealers only being charged 50 per cent of the normal rate on invoicing.

James Bush, sales director at Motorway, said: ‘With the UK still in lockdown and no clear end in sight, it’s not been an easy start to the year for dealers looking to restock their forecourts, and transport is an ongoing issue.

‘We’re constantly looking at ways to support our dealer community and we hope this February promotion helps alleviate any immediate transport concerns and will save all our dealers a lot of money too.’

He added: ‘Our transport service has been very well received since its launch in May last year.

‘It allows dealers to have their vehicle inspected and collected from any private address and delivered directly to their dealership. It is easy to use, cost-effective and contact-free at all times for everyone’s safety.’

All dealers on Motorway are eligible for the offer throughout February, with the offer applying to an unlimited number of driven transport deliveries and on any vehicle collected nationwide.

