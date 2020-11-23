Close Brothers Motor Finance is giving dealers online finance calculators for their websites to let customers compare finance products side by side.

The motor finance provider said it was part of an ambitious plan to accelerate its digital offering to help dealers, customers and brokers.

Coronavirus and the various lockdowns had made customer-facing digital tools central to the buying process, it emphasised.

The branded finance calculator – which has been delivered in partnership with financial technology experts Codeweavers – also gives customers a representative example of what the monthly payment might be for the vehicle they’re interested in.

They can alter the duration, deposit and mileage, giving them additional flexibility. Submitted proposals then drop into the dealer’s Close Brothers Showroom platform.

A phased roll-out is planned to ensure dealers are able to use the calculator as digitisation continues.

This development is another step in the Close Brothers roadmap of evolving its digital capability. Earlier in the year, it bolstered the Showroom platform with Remote Quote and Apply together with Codeweavers, which supported dealers and customers wanting a more digital journey in the early days of the pandemic.

Seán Kemple, managing director of Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: ‘The car-buying experience has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years, but the past few months have accelerated the need for enhanced digital options.

‘We have been supporting our dealer and broker partners and have listened to them about the digital tools they need to enhance their customers’ purchasing journey, and we’ve accelerated our digital plans as a result.

‘The latest developments further ensure our dealers are provided with the tools they need to meet the everchanging demand. Even if life does go back to “normal”, enhanced digital engagement will be invaluable.’